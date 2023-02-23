Taiwan is known to have previously sent military personnel to the US for training, but usually just a few dozen at a time. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
Taiwan to send at least 500 troops to US for combat training, report says

  • Battalion will travel to United States in second half of the year, according to semi-official Central News Agency
  • Taiwanese military source says plan is unsurprising given the increased exchanges between the two sides

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:30pm, 23 Feb, 2023

