The Chinese-owned social media app has run into significant problems in the US and has been increasingly scrutinised in Europe too. Photo: Reuters
European Commission bans staff from using TikTok on work devices
- Staff told on Thursday to remove TikTok from all corporate and personal devices that use European Commission applications
- Move comes amid greater scrutiny of the Chinese-owned app’s privacy, data-sharing and cybersecurity risks in Europe
