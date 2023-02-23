The Chinese-owned social media app has run into significant problems in the US and has been increasingly scrutinised in Europe too. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

European Commission bans staff from using TikTok on work devices

  • Staff told on Thursday to remove TikTok from all corporate and personal devices that use European Commission applications
  • Move comes amid greater scrutiny of the Chinese-owned app’s privacy, data-sharing and cybersecurity risks in Europe

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:05pm, 23 Feb, 2023

