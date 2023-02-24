China has released a position paper on the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict enters its second year. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: 1 year on
China marks Ukraine war anniversary with another call for peace

  • 12-point position paper released one year on from Russian invasion calls on all parties to ‘stay rational and exercise restraint’
  • Actions are needed to avoid the situation getting out of control and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further, Beijing says

China has released a position paper on the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict enters its second year. Photo: AP
