China has released a position paper on the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict enters its second year. Photo: AP
China marks Ukraine war anniversary with another call for peace
- 12-point position paper released one year on from Russian invasion calls on all parties to ‘stay rational and exercise restraint’
- Actions are needed to avoid the situation getting out of control and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further, Beijing says
China has released a position paper on the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict enters its second year. Photo: AP