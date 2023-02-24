US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Chips Act funding is about strengthening national security rather than boosting struggling chipmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
China, not self-sufficiency is US target in chips initiative: Raimondo
- US$53 billion Chips Act investment does not aim to end reliance on allies but to work with them to outcompete China
- Applications for the first round of manufacturing grants open on Tuesday, with a focus on commercial facilities
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Chips Act funding is about strengthening national security rather than boosting struggling chipmakers. Photo: Bloomberg