French President Emmanuel Macron, pictured in June with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is expected to visit China in the coming months and seek support from China in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo
Russia-Ukraine war: Macron certain to raise invasion with China on Beijing trip, says envoy
- ‘We really need to work together with China to convince Russia to stop this war’: France’s consul general in Hong Kong
- Paris and Beijing have stepped up exchanges since Xi and Macron last met at the G20 summit in Bali
