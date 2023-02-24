Taiwan plans to send at least 500 soldiers to the US for combat training later this year. Photo: AP
Beijing decries ‘contradictory’ US remarks about Taiwan, promises to ‘speak with actions’ against separatist activity

  • Defence ministry spokesman says mainland still hopes for peaceful reunification but will act if Taipei politicians ‘refuse to come to their senses’
  • The comments come after Pentagon official says PLA unlikely to attack island by 2030, while CIA director says Xi wants military ready by 2027

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 3:12pm, 24 Feb, 2023

