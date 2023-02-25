Tensions in the South China Sea between Beijing and Manila continue to hamper relations. Photo: AFP
China can only look on as Manila strengthens Asia-Pacific ties: experts

  • Observers say Beijing is concerned about recent developments in the region and the South China Sea but its hands are tied
  • Manila’s framing of the waterway as a national security issue gives the US and its allies ‘an excuse to interfere’

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 6:00am, 25 Feb, 2023

Tensions in the South China Sea between Beijing and Manila continue to hamper relations. Photo: AFP
