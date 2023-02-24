In Tallinn, Estonia on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implied that China was not a neutral party in the conflict. Photo: Reuters
‘China has taken Russia’s side’: EU dismisses Beijing’s ‘misplaced’ plan for peace in Ukraine
- Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says China’s ‘unlimited friendship’ with Russia challenges credibility of peace proposals
- Position paper released by Beijing on Friday advocated immediate ceasefire, end to sanctions, and abandoning ‘cold war mentality’
In Tallinn, Estonia on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implied that China was not a neutral party in the conflict. Photo: Reuters