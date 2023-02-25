US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking on Friday at a special meeting at the United Nations Security Council to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: 1 year on
US joins EU in rejecting Beijing’s peace proposal, sanctions more Chinese firms

  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says plan should have ended after first point: ‘respecting the sovereignty of all countries’
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells UN Security Council not to be ‘fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire’

Robert Delaney Orange Wang in Washingtonand Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 5:42am, 25 Feb, 2023

