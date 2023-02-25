“Putin’s applauding it,” US President Joe Biden said of Beijing’s proposal for ending the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Biden brushes off concerns about China arming Russia, but promises ‘severe sanctions’ if it does

  • US president says he doesn’t anticipate ‘major initiative’ by Beijing to supply weapons to Moscow, though White House officials say China might be mulling military aid
  • He also dismisses Chinese peace plan for Ukraine war: ‘How could it be any good?’

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 11:53am, 25 Feb, 2023

