Chinese and Nato military officials have held talks in Brussels on the war in Ukraine , a move that one Chinese analyst described as a positive sign of a post-Covid return to normal. The talks on Thursday took place a day before Beijing released its 12-point plan for resolving the Ukraine conflict and amid warnings to China from Europe and the United States not to supply weapons to Russia . “[The talks] were focused on developing bilateral relations on defence, exchanging comments on geopolitical and security issues that were of mutual concern, and enhancing mutual understanding and trust,” the Chinese defence ministry said in a brief statement on Saturday. Nato said the topics raised included “the global security situation, with special emphasis on Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, maritime security; Nato’s new Strategic Concept and China’s military modernisation”. The Chinese delegation was headed by Major General Yao Qin, deputy chief of the Central Military Commission’s international military cooperation office. The Nato officials included Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak, director general of the Nato International Military Staff (IMS), and Lieutenant General Francesco Diella, director of the IMS Cooperative Security Division. “Nato is a defensive alliance,” Adamczak told his Chinese counterpart, according to a Nato statement. “Our new Strategic Concept makes clear that China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values, but that we remain open to constructive engagement, including to build reciprocal transparency, with a view to safeguarding the alliance’s security interests,” he added. The China-Nato talks were the seventh since 2010 in a series “interrupted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, Nato said. The Chinese delegation also held talks in Hungary and Germany with European Union officials during the weeklong trip, the defence ministry said, without giving details. The dialogue was held on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the conflict and refused to denounce the attack. But it has strengthened its economic and political cooperation with Moscow under a “no limits” partnership, and accused Nato of pushing tensions between Ukraine and Russia to breaking point. At the same time, the US and European powers have imposed sanctions on Russia for starting the war. Nato has listed China as one of its strategic priorities in its Strategic Concept, a document detailing the 30-member bloc’s security outlook. In the document released last year, Nato said Beijing’s policies were a challenge to its “interests, security and values”. China rejected the suggestion and asked Nato to stop “making up lies” and “creating confrontation”. Zhou Bo, a senior fellow of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, said it was a “good sign” that the talks could resume after interruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic. “We can also understand this as an effort to boost communication alongside the release of China’s latest position paper on Ukraine,” Zhou said, referring to a document unveiled on Friday calling for peace talks and warning against any use of nuclear weapons. But Nato, the US, Nato and the EU have raised concerns that China could be considering supplying weapons to Russia, a suggestion that China has also denied. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the claim last weekend and it was echoed on Thursday by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. In turn, Beijing said the military aid to Ukraine from Nato countries “offered ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace”. Meanwhile, the US has expressed disappointment in China’s refusal to engage in military dialogues. Beijing broke off such exchanges last year in the aftermath of then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Additional reporting by Minnie Chan