French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit China in early April in hopes of encouraging Beijing to pressure Russia into ending the war in Ukraine . Macron said in Paris on Saturday that peace was only possible if “the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and [the] territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected”. “The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” he said. “China must help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons, [an effort] which China has already made, and that it stops its aggression as a precondition for talks.” During the trip, Macron will urge China to join European forces to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to France’s consul general in Hong Kong, Christile Drulhe. “Our president will certainly raise [the issue of] Ukraine when he goes to China,” she said in an academic forum at the University of Hong Kong on Thursday. Song Luzheng, an international affairs researcher at Fudan University, said Macron could not wait until the second half of this year to make the trip. “For France, the most important thing now is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Europe can’t bear the long-term stand-off and France can’t take it either,” Song said. Song said France had several cards to play to win over China, including French support for the Belt and Road Initiative , support for Beijing on Taiwan issues, and visa-free offers to Chinese visitors. “These steps would be difficult [for France] to take as every decision would be taken as a reflection of the values that they hold,” he said. The announcement about the timing of the French leader’s trip came a day after China issued a 12-point position paper on the conflict , a release that coincided with the first anniversary of the war. In the document Beijing said it opposed the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons, advocated an immediate ceasefire and called on all parties to stop “fanning the flames” of the war and abandon their “cold war mentality”. China has stepped up engagement with Europe in recent weeks, including talks between top diplomat Wang Yi and Macron. During his trip to Europe, Wang said Beijing would resume some dialogues with the European Union. But he also met Vladimir Putin in Moscow , telling the Russian president that China-Russia ties would not be swayed by a third party. China has sought to present itself as a neutral party throughout the Ukraine crisis but Beijing’s “unlimited friendship” with Moscow raised questions about the credibility of China’s peace proposals, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the 12-point paper emphasised certain principles of the UN Charter, but was selective and insufficient about the implications for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Reuters and Kinling Lo