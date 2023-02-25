French President Emmanuel Macron (left) is expected to visit China in early April. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit China in April on mission to help end Ukraine war

  • Macron aims to enlist Beijing to pressure Moscow into a resolution of the conflict
  • France has some incentives to offer but it won’t be easy, analyst says

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:32pm, 25 Feb, 2023

