Chinese tourists pose with local dancers at the airport in Bali, Indonesia, following the opening of China’s international borders in January. Photo: Xinhua
Flying direct to China from New Zealand? No need for Covid-19 PCR tests from Wednesday
- Travellers only need to take a RAT and declare negative results on arrival, Chinese embassy in New Zealand says
- It is not clear if Chinese embassies in other countries might make similar announcements
