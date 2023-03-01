China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend a G20 gathering in New Delhi on Thursday, in his first official visit to India as Beijing seeks to mend ties with its Himalayan neighbour. The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday confirmed the visit, which according to observers would be a test for Beijing’s balancing act between the US-led West and Russia in the midst of the protracted Ukraine war. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring tensions between China and the United States are expected to dominate the New Delhi meeting, which will also be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior diplomats from 40 countries. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the multilateral gathering to focus on global economic recovery and international economic cooperation. “China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the G20 foreign ministers meeting will send a positive signal on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation,” she said in Beijing on Tuesday. Qin’s visit will come after Beijing painted a grim picture of the country’s external challenges on Tuesday at the end of a meeting of the Communist Party ’s elite Central Committee, which China’s new diplomatic head also attended. Without referring to strained US-China ties, an official readout said the country “must be prepared to withstand the great test of high winds and even rough seas” as China entered “a period of strategic opportunities and risks and challenges”. While Qin – China’s former ambassador to the US who was promoted to foreign minister two months ago – was expected to have a one-on-one with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, it was not clear if he would have separate meetings with Blinken or Lavrov. Russia to study China peace plan, Kyiv says ‘no signs’ Beijing to arm Moscow According to Wang Dehua, head of the Institute for South and Central Asia Studies at the Shanghai Municipal Centre for International Studies, Qin’s visit to New Delhi could help ease bilateral tensions over the prolonged border stand-off between China and India. “It is an important move for bilateral ties and although it’s impossible to see a breakthrough in their border disputes any time soon, it will at least help repair their damaged ties and stabilise the situation near the disputed areas,” he said. Chinese and Indian officials held talks in Beijing last week on their military stand-off, which began after a fatal clash on their disputed Himalayan border in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in June 2020. It was the first face-to-face talks since July 2019 for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs, led by Hong Liang, the chief of the foreign ministry’s boundary and oceanic affairs department, and his Indian counterpart Shilpak Ambule. Like numerous other diplomatic and military talks over the past three years, the two sides exchanged views in “an open and constructive manner”, with New Delhi insisting that disengagement of border troops should come before restoration of normalcy in bilateral ties. The 31-month border stand-off has taken a heavy toll on bilateral ties. When Qin’s predecessor Wang Yi made a surprise visit to New Delhi in March last year, the first since the 2020 clash, he failed to secure a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although President Xi Jinping and Modi exchanged pleasantries at the G20 summit in Bali in November, the two leaders have not held a bilateral meeting since the border dispute erupted in May 2020. Although both Beijing and New Delhi remained ambivalent about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s repeated efforts to capitalise on India’s divergence from the US over the war have so far failed to stem the deterioration in bilateral ties. Both China and India abstained last week from a United Nations General Assembly vote demanding that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. US officials say no evidence of Ukraine misusing military aid Last week, China helped Russia block a joint communique condemning Moscow’s aggression at a G20 gathering of financial chiefs in Bangalore. According to Wang Dehua, Modi’s government appears to partly share Beijing’s concerns and also wants to avoid having the Ukraine crisis dominate the G20 gatherings this year, which could provide an opportunity for Beijing to seek common ground with New Delhi. Citing various Indian officials, Reuters also reported last week that although Western countries wanted to use the G20 to rally support for additional sanctions against Russia, New Delhi was reluctant to play along because of the negative global impact of existing sanctions. But Wang also cautioned that with the border dispute remaining the top challenge for bilateral ties, it would be difficult to expect bilateral ties to see rapid improvement. “While Beijing still sees New Delhi as a swing country in the US-China rivalry, New Delhi is actively trying to forge partnerships with various countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, and other Western powers [to counterbalance China],” he said. Apart from the border disputes, bilateral ties were also marred by India’s joint military exercise with the US near the disputed China-India border, and its participation in the US-led Quad, a security alliance with Australia and Japan targeting China. While the US and the European Union mull a ban on TikTok over national security concerns, India has issued a sweeping ban on the popular social media app, in addition to bans on dozens of other Chinese apps imposed soon after the deadly border clash in 2020. Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi looked set to skip this week’s G20 meeting due to a scheduling conflict over a parliamentary session he was required to attend, according to Kyodo. Japan will host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May. It remained unclear, however, if Hayashi would attend a gathering of foreign ministers of the Quad nations on Friday.