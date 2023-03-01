Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered his support for China’s global security initiatives on Wednesday, calling its country China’s “peaceful” friend in central Europe amid concerns over Beijing’s role in the Ukraine conflict. In talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Lukashenko said the meeting was taking place at a time that required “new non-standard approaches and responsible political decisions”. “[These approaches] should be aimed primarily at preventing a slide into a global confrontation in which there will be no winners,” he said, according to the Belarusian president’s office. “That is why Belarus actively comes up with proposals for peace, and fully supports your proposed initiative on international security.” He also called for greater cooperation between the two countries, including on technology, joint investment, and manufacturing. The presidential office quoted Xi as saying that “new content” should be added to the China-Belarusian relationship given the elevation of ties to an “all-weather” comprehensive strategic partnership last September. “In the context of instability and turbulence in the international situation, China is actively disposed to continue joint efforts with Belarus to strengthen political cooperation for the dynamic, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations,” he said. According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, the two leaders met for longer than planned and adopted a statement on the “basic principles for developing exemplary relations of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership”. China’s stance on Ukraine conflict is based on its own interests, analysts say Earlier in the day, Lukashenko held talks with Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, head of the country’s top legislature. The premier told Lukashenko – whose three-day trip is his 13th visit to China – that there was potential for broad development in the relationship. “Our relations are built on the basis of mutual respect, trust, as well as cooperation and mutual benefit,” Li Keqiang was quoted as saying. Lukashenko told Li that China had “a friend” in Belarus and he looked forward to outline “new horizons of cooperation” with Beijing, praising China for its independent foreign policy. “We congratulate you on [your] calm, thoughtful movement forward. You go your own way, you do not interfere with anyone and do not react to small bites,” he said. “We wish you success … If China is strong, Belarus will be strong, too.” In the meeting with Li Zhanshu, Lukashenko said China was Belarus’ “foreign policy priority” and his country supported China in “all sensitive issues”, including Xinjiang, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He said China’s recent proposals on “peaceful development on the planet” – an apparent reference to Beijing’s position paper on Ukraine – “fully coincides” with Belarus’ position. “China has become a global power. Without China today it is impossible to solve any issue on our planet. China is a supporter of a multipolar world. We are pursuing the same policy,” the Belarusian leader said. China released a position paper on Ukraine on Friday, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict and peace talks. The proposal repeated most of China’s existing position, including ending sanctions and respecting the sovereignty of all countries, but it was largely dismissed by Western countries due to the continued absence of condemnation on Russia. Commenting on Lukashenko’s trip, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said China’s engagement with Belarus was “another element of [China’s] deepening engagement with Russia”. Beijing has sought to present itself as a neutral party in the conflict but concerns have grown among the US and its allies that China may be considering providing lethal aid to Russia in the battlefield. Beijing rejected the claim and instead accused the US of “fanning the flames” by sending weapons to Ukraine while defending its aim to promote peace. A close ally of Russia, Belarus has been under pressure from Moscow to aid its invasion in Ukraine, allowing troops to conduct drills in the country. Moscow has also deployed nuclear-capable missiles to Minsk in preparation of further assaults. According to Chinese ambassador to Minsk Xie Xiaoyong, Lukashenko will sign a wide range of agreements – from politics to the economy and science – during the trip. Belarus was among the first few countries to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park in Minsk being one of its flagship investments in the country. China is also Belarus’s biggest trade partner in Asia, with total trade volume rising from US$3.278 billion in 2013 to a record US$5.08 billion last year.