Belarus intends to open a consulate in Hong Kong to cover affairs in the city and Macau, according to a 15-point joint declaration signed during President Alexander Lukashenko’s state visit to Beijing. During their meeting on Wednesday, Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping also agreed to further develop relations between their two countries. They pledged to deepen all-round cooperation on issues ranging from trade to defence and technology. The wide-ranging declaration aims to serve as a blueprint for development of ties which were upgraded to an “all-weather” comprehensive strategic partnership in September, a status previously held only by Pakistan. The two leaders also called for peace in Ukraine and voiced their opposition to unilateral sanctions. In the statement, both sides opposed hegemony and unilateral sanctions, condemning moves to “replace” or “damage” international rules. The two countries expressed “deep concerns” over the conflict in Ukraine and called for a return to peace “as soon as possible”, which both sides said they are willing to work towards. They also vowed to support each other’s “core interests”, with Minsk pledging firm backing for the one-China policy and Beijing opposing external interference in Belarus’ internal affairs. Stronger defence ties, to deepen training for military personnel and counterterrorism activities to prevent “colour revolution”, were also covered in the declaration. On trade, the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation via the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen logistics through the Trans-Eurasian Railway, a key transport link for freight between Europe and China. Beijing and Minsk also announced the start of market entry negotiations, the next step towards the China-Belarus Services Trade and Investment Agreement – a consensus which has been in the works since 2016. During his meeting with Xi, Lukashenko expressed high interest in deepening technology cooperation with China and the joint declaration included an agreement to push forward with joint research on artificial intelligence and 5G. Minsk also expressed support for China’s global security and development initiatives, while Beijing welcomed the fast-tracking of Belarusian membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, China and Belarus signed nearly four dozen major agreements and memorandums worth US$3.5 billion – covering investment, manufacturing, and science and technology – during Lukashenko’s trip. A free-trade and investment zone will be created this year, the Belarusian economy ministry said. Research and development, as well as medical projects will also be launched at the China-Belarus Great Stone Industrial Park, a flagship belt and road investment in Belarus. China calls for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to play role in Ukraine During Wednesday’s meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ strong ties and broad potential in bilateral cooperation. Xi stressed that China’s friendship with Belarus is “unbreakable”, while Lukashenko presented his country as China’s “peaceful” friend in central Europe. Lukashenko also pledged support for China’s peace proposal on Ukraine, released last week on the one-year anniversary of the war. He also stressed the importance of China’s role in solving global issues while meeting Premier Li Keqiang. China’s broad peace plan includes most of its existing positions, including a call for a ceasefire through peaceful negotiations. It has been largely dismissed in the West due to the continued absence of a condemnation of Russia. Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in China as Beijing faces increased scrutiny over its ties to Moscow and claim of neutrality on Ukraine. The US and its allies are speculating that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia, a claim strongly denied by Beijing.