China will use legal means to counter the impact of foreign sanctions, according to a spokesman for the country’s legislature. Wang Chao, a spokesman for the National People’s Congress, said on Saturday that the parliament has already started working on foreign policy legislation. Beijing is focusing more on international legal studies to advance its interests internationally as it comes under increasing sanctions pressure from the United States and Europe. The US is reportedly working with its allies to impose sanctions on China if it provides military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine . Chinese firms have already been sanctioned for their ties with Russia and other grounds such as the surveillance of ethnic minorities and for facilitating Iran’s energy trade in violation of US restrictions. “Some countries have kept abusing the extraterritorial application of their domestic laws in violation of international law, with the aim of taking down foreign entities and individuals and serving their own interests. “Such bullying acts are widely criticised in the international community as long-arm jurisdiction. China stands firmly against such practices,” Wang said. What are China’s ‘two sessions’ and why do they matter? “It is necessary for the law to make the principle stipulation to counter and repeal such measures. China’s core interests allow no infringement,” he said. “For acts that undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests and harm the lawful rights and interest of the Chinese nation, the law contains relevant provisions to firmly counter such acts. This is both justifiable and necessary”. China released a draft foreign relations law in December, which stipulated that countermeasures would be taken if the nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests are undermined by acts that have violated international laws and international relations norms. The draft also said there should be no protectionism and unilateralism in trade. Over the past years, China has already taken a series of moves to counter foreign sanctions. In 2021, the NPC passed an a nti-sanctions law , providing legal backing for sweeping retaliation against any individuals, their families and organisations responsible for imposing sanctions against the country. Those steps include denying visas and freezing an individual’s assets. In recent years the United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over issues such as alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong . The war in Ukraine may escalate matters further after officials in Washington and Brussels said while there is no evidence showing China is sending lethal aid to Russia , there would be serious consequences if it does. The war has deepened divisions between China and Europe, which sees Beijing as a competitor and systemic rival. But Wang said relations between China and the European Union have grown steadily since last year, with Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel. What will China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023 bring? “There is no fundamental strategic disagreement or conflict but rather broad common interests and cooperation built up over many years,” Wang said, adding China sees Europe as a strategic partner. “In recent years, we’ve seen some people claiming that China and Europe are systemic rivals and they’ve been playing up the so-called China challenge or China threat. Fundamentally speaking, such rhetoric is driven by the cold war mentality and ideological biases. It is intended to serve their selfish interests”. Wang also denounced Western criticisms that China is creating a debt trap in Africa, saying data from the World Bank has shown that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors account for nearly 75 per cent of the continent’s overall external debts. Wang was outlining the agenda ahead of the “two sessions” , a major political set piece that includes the annual legislative meeting. The event starts on Sunday – when outgoing premier Li Keqiang delivers his last work report and the annual military budget is announced – and ends on March 13. The gathering will also see the new government line-up unveiled and deputies will deliberate on plans to reform party and state institutions. Additional reporting by Mia Nulimaimaiti