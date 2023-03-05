China will increase its defence budget to boost combat readiness while also striving to maintain friendly overseas ties, its top legislative assembly heard on Sunday. Funding for the People’s Liberation Army will increase by 7.2 per cent to about 1.55 trillion yuan (US$224.3 billion), after a 7.1 per cent hike last year, according to the government budget tabled at the opening session of the annual National People’s Congress. While the defence spending was in line with analysts’ expectations, the budget proposed by the Ministry of Finance also included a significant 12.2 per cent increase in “diplomacy endeavours” – pegged at 54.84 billion yuan. This came as both the budget and a government work report presented by Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need to boost China’s combat readiness while adhering to an “independent” and “peaceful” foreign policy. The “diplomacy endeavours” set for a funding boost include deepening overseas financial and economic exchanges, participating in international economic governance, opening up further, and pushing forward ‘high quality” building of the Belt and Road Initiative – a Beijing-led global trade and infrastructure programme launched in 2013 and seen as a signature policy of President Xi Jinping. “We should remain firm in pursuing a strategy of opening up for mutual benefit. We should continue working to safeguard world peace, contributing to global development and upholding the international order,” Li said in what was his final work report before bowing out as premier, expected to be replaced by Xi ally Li Qiang. As it happened: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s last work report to the NPC The 2022 diplomacy endeavours budget had risen by 2.4 per cent to around 50.2 billion yuan, after falling for the previous two years. It fell by nearly 2 per cent to 50.4 billion yuan in 2021, following a 11.8 per cent drop to 54.3 billion yuan in 2020. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said China’s diplomatic spending was still “a tiny amount” compared to its expenditures in areas such as defence, and any money directed to giant initiatives like the belt and road had to be considered within its economic capacity. “[The domestic economy] is very weak, ” said Wu, who specialises in Chinese politics. “They don’t want to spend money and without return … ‘High quality’ means high return. So they are now actually [making calculated moves], not like before.” According to official data from Beijing, Chinese non-financial direct investment in belt and road countries reached 141.05 billion yuan in 2022, an increase of 7.7 per cent compared to the previous year, with Southeast Asia and the Middle East the top destinations. But China’s engagement in belt and road projects has shrunk in recent years over debt concerns, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. More than a dozen countries saw a 100 per cent drop in engagement in 2022, including Angola, Peru, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Engagement under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor also dropped by about 34 per cent, according to a Fudan University report. Li made three mentions of “belt and road” in his work report, noting that trade with member countries had increased at an annual rate of 13.4 per cent, while bilateral exchanges and cooperation had shown “steady progress”. China has focused on engaging with Asian neighbours and Europe as tensions and distrust mount with the United States. Washington has in recent years ramped up efforts to draw Asian allies closer and boost defence cooperation in what it calls the Indo-Pacific, as well as restricted chip exports to China in an intensifying tech war. While Beijing has hit out against such “containment” measures, it has consolidated its own foreign relations mainly on the economic front. And while the Ukraine war has widened the gap between China and Europe, with Beijing seen to be backing “no-limits partner” Russia, the Chinese leadership has sought to intensify its message of being neutral on the matter. Li cited multiple instances of “major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics” over the past five years, including the first and second Belt and Road forums in 2017 and 2019, the 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as well as the 14th BRICS Summit last year – all hosted by China and including mostly developing nations. Xi held his first face-to-face meetings since the Covid-19 pandemic when he attended the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan last September, his first overseas trip in three years. In December, he visited Saudi Arabia for the first-ever summits between China and the Arab and Gulf countries, to bolster relations with the Middle East as the US pivots away from the region. Pang Zhongying, chair professor of international political economy at Sichuan University, said China’s diplomatic efforts would still face a lot of challenges in the coming year. “China definitely wants to go further and strengthen its relationship with Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. We will seek to use every opportunity under the existing arrangement, like the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen our relationship with these countries. “But now we see that the United States and others are also further strengthening relations with these developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America,” Pang said. “The situation … is getting more complex.” ‘How could this not concern China?’: US steps up South Pacific investment talks In his work report on Sunday, Li warned of “external suppression and containment”, saying the PLA should be better prepared for combat. “We should see that military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness are well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks and speed up the implementation of major defence-related projects,” he said. Li also called for intensified efforts to integrate science and technology with the defence industry, a long-term national defence strategy. Analysts said the funding boosts are necessary for the PLA to keep pace with Beijing’s long-term goal of “reunifying Taiwan, by force if necessary”, and to ultimately become a first-class military on a par with its US counterpart by the middle of the century. Despite the moderate budget increase of only 0.1 percentage point over 2022, the boost would still be able to support the PLA’s long-term strategic goal, according to Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Yuan Wang military science and technology, a Beijing-based think tank. “As long as the defence budget maintains a steady increase, the PLA can achieve the national strategic goals, as the army has managed to survive the most difficult times,” Zhou said, referring to the early stage of China’s opening up in the late 1980s, when the PLA was forced to endure negative growth in defence spending to make way for economic development. Beijing takes conciliatory tone on Taiwan with call to ‘advance’ exchanges Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the PLA rocket force, said the moderate increase reflected Beijing’s consideration of the drop in gross domestic product for two years in a row. Li projected a “conservative” GDP growth of around 5 per cent for 2023, after China failed to meet the 5.5 per cent target set for 2022 – reaching only 3 per cent as Covid-related disruptions took a toll. “We also need to take into account domestic economic factors as the growth rate of GDP is relatively lower,” Song said. “The steady rate [of increase] is also intended to indicate that China would not engage in an arms race with other countries, but only [aims] to protect its security, sovereignty and national interests.” However, Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said a 7.2 per cent increase was “not slowing”. “I don’t think the [7.2] per cent increase is as important as the absolute amount that it is increasing by, which is considerable, particularly compared to China’s neighbours,” Thompson said. “The rate of increase is not slowing, which contributes to growing apprehension about China’s abilities and intentions.” Macau-based military observer Antony Wong Tong said he was “a little bit surprised” by the conservative increase but, based on the cardinal number of 1.55 trillion yuan, it was still a “sizeable growth”.