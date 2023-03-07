Southeast Asia stands to gain from China’s economic development, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, while dismissing regional concerns over the country’s slowing economy . In his first press conference since succeeding Wang Yi in the role two months ago, Qin also stressed that the region should not be treated as a “chessboard for geopolitical contest”. “Some are concerned about China’s economic outlook. I think that’s quite unnecessary,” Qin said, noting that international institutions have recently revised their growth forecasts upwards for the world’s second-largest economy. “I believe as China accelerates high-quality development, promotes high-standard opening up and fosters a new development paradigm, it will surely bring new opportunities to all countries in the world, especially regional countries.” Qin was fielding a question on whether the region had found it increasingly difficult to rely on China – its largest trading partner – for economic development as the Chinese economy faced downward pressure. China’s economy missed the government’s target of “around 5.5 per cent” last year, reporting just 3 per cent growth. It was also the first time in more than 40 years that GDP failed to reach the global average, which stood at around 3.4 per cent for 2022. Why did Beijing set a moderate target for China’s GDP in 2023? At the “two sessions” meetings of China’s legislature and political advisory bodies on Sunday, the leadership set a growth target of “around 5 per cent” for 2023, a forecast Qin said was “far higher than other major economies”. Asked about Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy – which has seen the US building partnerships and enlisting support for what it calls a free and open region, Qin slammed the approach, saying its real purpose was to “encircle China”. “[It] is in fact an attempt to gang up, to form exclusive blocs, to provoke confrontation by plotting an Asia-Pacific version of Nato and to undermine regional integration through decoupling and cutting chains,” Qin said. “Such an attempt will only disrupt the Asean-centred, open and inclusive regional cooperation architecture and undermine the overall long-term interests of regional countries. It is bound to fail.” Qin said the Asia-Pacific region should instead be a “stage for win-win cooperation rather than a chessboard for geopolitical contest”. China races for influence as it frets over US footholds in Southeast Asia He pointed out that several regional leaders had recently voiced the view that the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations should not be treated as proxies for any country and should steer clear from big power rivalry. Most governments in the region, which has been aggressively courted by both Washington and Beijing, feel they should not be forced to choose sides amid a rapidly deepening US-China rivalry. Last week, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan made clear that the city state should not be treated as a “vassal state that can be bullied or bought”. “We will not be a proxy or a stalking horse for any superpower,” he said. During his press conference on Tuesday, Qin said it was necessary for countries in the region to stand together when faced with difficulties and to work together to “build a closer community with a shared future in the neighbourhood”. “No cold war should be reignited and no Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia,” he said.