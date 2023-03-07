Qin Gang ’s reputation for being both “tough” and “measured” in different phases of his diplomatic career has left international observers wondering whether his recent appointment as China’s foreign minister is a sign of a shift in the country’s diplomacy. On Tuesday the former ambassador to the United States gave his first press conference since taking up his new role at the “two sessions” , the country’s biggest political event of the year. When asked if China’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy – named after a series of nationalistic action movies – would be “softened”, he paused briefly and gave a subtle smile before replying: “That’s an interesting question.” “When I just arrived in the US as China’s ambassador, American media exclaimed: ‘Here comes a Chinese Wolf Warrior!’, now that I am back as foreign minister, they have taken that label off me. I feel kind of lost,” Qin said, to laughter from some of the journalists present. Qin’s decision to address the question at the carefully scripted press conference was an apparent attempt to dismiss speculation that China will completely retreat from its combative diplomatic approach. He described the outside world as full of “jackals and wolves” while justifying any future tough responses. Qin said the Wolf Warrior label – coined to highlight what is seen as a more aggressive approach to Chinese diplomacy – was a “narrative trap” used by people who either had little understanding of China’s diplomacy or had a hidden agenda against China. “In Chinese diplomacy, there is no shortage of kindness and goodwill. But when faced with jackals and wolves, China’s diplomats must confront them head on and protect our motherland,” Qin said. Qin’s response echoes President Xi Jinping’s repeated vows not to back down in defending the country’s “core interests” – including national sovereignty, security, territorial integrity – in what Beijing sees as an increasingly challenging geopolitical environment. While observers said Qin would most probably continue to take a “tough” approach to defending China’s position, the tone would be determined by Beijing’s immediate needs. China hints at ‘safe and credible’ currency cooperation with Russia Sun Yun, director of the China programme at the Washington-based Stimson Centre, said Qin had been “safe and measured” in answering questions and had conformed “to the established positions and lines”. “[His tone] is more rational than the Wolf Warriors, but with teeth,” Sun said. Beijing sees the current situation as very different to the one it faced 10 years ago, with the country’s all-encompassing rivalry with the US forming a key element in its foreign policy. In 2013, one of Qin’s predecessors Yang Jiechi told his final press conference as foreign minister that the country’s “determination to defend our country’s sovereignty, security, and development, our strengthened cooperation with the world, our push for changes in global governance and our pragmatic progress made in public diplomacy has created a beneficial international environment for our country’s reform and development”. But on Tuesday Qin described the world as being in “turmoil” and facing “raging torrents”, echoing comments from other senior officials. Qin used the analogy of two Olympic runners when describing US-China relations. “One side is not trying to run its best, but always trying to trip the other side, and even wants the other side to participate in the Paralympics instead,” Qin said. “Then it would not be a fair competition, but a malicious confrontation.” Qin became known for using analogies and adding a touch of personal colour to his remarks during his time in Washington. For example, at a speech to mark the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first pandas in Washington zoo last August, he said “we need more pandas, and we also need more ‘panda-huggers’”, referring to a phrase used to criticise supporters of engagement with China. A Beijing-based foreign diplomat, who has sat in meetings with both Qin and his immediate predecessor Wang Yi, described Qin as someone who could be “street-tough” in meetings, whereas Wang promoted a “very seasoned diplomatic” narrative while also being “firm”. Cheng Li, director of the Brookings Institution’s John L. Thornton China Centre, said Qin’s style left an impression of him being “more straightforward”. “It is a very accurate representation of China’s domestic environment and the Chinese leadership’s sentiments … he did his job in carrying out the message that he is supposed to carry out,” Li said. However, he said it was hard to make predictions about what sort of foreign minister Qin would be because it depended on what diplomatic approach Beijing decided to adopt. “It depends on how China sees its environment and the world’s landscape,” Li said.