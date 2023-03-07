China’s growth model offers developing countries an alternative to the Western version, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at his first press conference in his new role on Tuesday. China’s development had “shattered the myth that modernisation is Westernisation”, Qin said, as he pledged that Beijing would focus more on ties with the developing world. “Chinese modernisation [is not] pursued through war, colonisation or plunder,” he said. “It is a new path, different [from] Western modernisation. “It provides an important source of inspiration for the world, especially developing countries.” Qin, who until two months ago was China’s ambassador to Washington, also took aim at the US for its role in global problems. China has long insisted that it has no intention of exporting its development model but it is now highlighting its advantages as its relations with the US worsen further. In the intensifying rivalry, the US characterises China as a threat to democracy, while Beijing accuses America of inciting ideological confrontation and adopting a “ cold war mindset ”. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a similar message at a study session of the ruling Communist Party in February, when he said China’s development “showcased a different paradigm for developing countries to achieve modernisation”. Xi Jinping hails China modernisation miracle as path for developing countries Dylan Loh, an assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, said Qin’s comments were a “clear move” to open up the export of the Chinese model as an alternative to the so-called hegemonism of the Western approach. He said that beyond the Chinese development model, Qin also spoke about the “common destiny for mankind” theme, a hallmark of China’s foreign policy. “This portends a shift to more proactively touting and selling its governance and political model to the rest of the developing world,” he said. In Beijing on Tuesday, Qin said people in developing countries had the right to a better life, and developing countries should enjoy a greater representation and voice in world affairs. They represented more than 80 per cent of the world’s population and more than 70 per cent of global economic growth, he added. China has in recent years positioned itself as a defender of the interests of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, calling for them to be better represented in global bodies such as the United Nations. It has urged action to prevent the “spillover effects” of the war in Ukraine from affecting these nations, and also rolled out a slew of trade and infrastructure deals with them, especially under Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. China’s Belt and Road Initiative to trade mega projects for high-quality winners China is scheduled to hold two events involving major developing countries this year: the first China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum . However, the belt and road has been slammed as “debt-trap diplomacy” by the US, which has accused Beijing of practising new colonialism in Africa and undermining good governance. In 2021, the Group of 7 nations, including the US, launched the Build Back Better World plan – a belt and road alternative aimed at helping low and middle-income countries meet infrastructure needs. Qin defended the Beijing-led initiative, saying it had brought in nearly US$1 trillion in investments, created 420,000 local jobs and helped lift almost 40 million people out of poverty. “A decade of efforts have laid down a pathway towards a common development and created an array of national landmarks, livelihood projects and milestones of cooperation,” he said. As for the infrastructure initiatives of other nations, Qin said: “We are happy to see them succeed if they don’t carry a geopolitical agenda”. Multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors accounted for over 80 per cent of the sovereign debt of developing countries, he said, calling them the “biggest source of the debt burden”. “[Beijing] should be the last one to be accused.” Qin also blamed US rate hikes for worsening debt problems. “Particularly, since last year, the unprecedented rapid interest hikes by the US have led to massive capital outflows in many countries and worsened debt problems,” he said. China had done its part to help debt-ridden countries, Qin said. This came as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said China had given assurances to support its debt restructuring plan, paving the way for the bankrupt South Asian nation to secure a US$2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout. “We call on other parties to act together and share the burden fairly. When parties sit together and talk things through, there will be more solutions than problems,” Qin said. China has long pushed for its own unique governance model, but what it entailed remained to be seen, whether it was simply an extension of the belt and road or a more concerted effort at coalition building, Loh at NTU said. But Beijing’s endeavours could meet with mixed responses from developing nations, he added. That is because some governments might take a more cautious approach as they were wary of being perceived as taking sides in the rivalry between China and the US-led West.