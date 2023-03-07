There will be catastrophic consequences if the US fails to “hit the brakes” and allows the relationship with China to continue to go downhill, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned on Tuesday. His comments, during his first press conference in his new role, left many observers with the impression that hopes for a quick rapprochement between the two global powers were fading. Qin tried to blame the US for a wide range of problems the world is facing – accusing it of undermining efforts to end the war in Ukraine and fuelling a severe debt crisis in the developing world – but adopted a conciliatory tone towards Europe. He also blamed Washington for the two countries’ deteriorating relationship and criticised the decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon , an incident that prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned visit to Beijing Beijing insists it was a weather balloon that was blown off course and Qin described it as “an unexpected accident caused by force majeure … even the US didn’t believe it posed a physical threat”. He continued: “The US acted with a presumption of guilt. It overreacted, abused force and dramatised the accident, creating a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided.” The comments suggest that exchanges between senior officials are unlikely to take place soon, according to diplomatic analysts. Speaking on the sidelines of China’s legislative session on Tuesday, Qin said the balloon saga was the latest evidence that Washington’s perceptions of China had been “seriously distorted” and compared it to the first button of a shirt being put in the wrong hole. He said Washington’s China policy had “deviated” from a rational course, adding it was seeking to “contain and suppress” China in “a live-or-die zero-sum game”. “One side is not trying to run its best, but always trying to trip the other side, and even wants to push the other side to compete in the Paralympics instead,” Qin said. “Then it would not be a fair competition, but a malicious confrontation.” China’s foreign minister demands US explain ‘destruction of Taiwan’ plans The comments came the day after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who made the rare move of directly accusing the US of pushing other Western nations to “implement the all-round containment and suppression of China”. He also told a closed-door meeting with business representatives that “the risks and challenges we face will only increase and become more severe”, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Xi’s comments highlight the Chinese leadership’s frustration at the state of relations with Washington. During their in-person meeting in Bali in November, Xi and his US counterpart Joe Biden had agreed to “establish guardrails and not seek conflict”, but Qin said on Tuesday that the US interpreted this as meaning China should not react when attacked, which was “just impossible”. “If the US does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent a derailment and there will surely be conflict and confrontation,” he said. Tensions between Beijing and Washington were further exacerbated in recent weeks after the US, in the wake of the first anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, said Beijing was considering a plan to supply lethal weapons to Russia. No evidence to support the accusation has been produced, but the claims have triggered deep fears in Europe, with politicians warning Beijing of sanctions if China crossed its “red line” and armed Russia. On Tuesday, Qin strongly denied the accusation and went a step further by accusing the US of trying to escalate the Ukraine war to support a “certain geopolitical agenda”. China’s Qin Gang seeks to mend Indian ties amid intensifying US stand-off “Regrettably, efforts to promote peace and negotiations have been undermined repeatedly. It seems that there is an ‘invisible hand’ that is prolonging and escalating the conflict, trying to use the Ukrainian crisis to serve some kind of geopolitical conspiracy,” he said. He also blamed Washington and its “the unprecedented, rapid interest hikes” for aggravating debt vulnerability in many developing countries and – alluding to claims that China has been providing these countries with loans they cannot repay – added: “China should be the last one to be accused of the so-called debt trap.” He also warned the US not to cross China’s “red lines” on Taiwan, and said China’s development model could be an alternative to the path followed by Western nations, saying China’s growth was not pursued through “war, colonialism and plunder”. But Qin also tried to adopt a conciliatory tone towards Europe as Beijing tries to stop the European Union moving closer to Washington. “China all along sees the European Union as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration. We hope that Europe, with the painful Ukraine crisis in mind, will truly achieve strategic autonomy and long-term peace and stability,” he said. A similar tone was adopted towards Southeast Asia , with Qin saying the region stood to gain from China’s economic development and that the US’ Indo-Pacific initiative was undermining regional integration. Pang Zhongying, chair professor of international political economy at Sichuan University, said he was pessimistic that ties between China and the US would improve soon. While Qin stressed the importance of “head of state diplomacy” in his highly scripted press conference, Pang noted that he did not mention the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco later this year – an event that could offer the chance for another Xi-Biden meeting. “As the Biden administration is hosting the 30th Apec meeting in San Francisco, it is a very good opportunity to visit the US and improve relations, but he didn’t mention this. It’s already March now, so only seven to eight months left until the summit.” In a further sign of deteriorating relations, Qin and Blinken did not meet face-to-face when they both attended a Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi last week Dylan Loh, an assistant professor with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said the latest comments by both Xi and Qin signalled a hardening in Beijing’s position. “It is clear that China is now far less conciliatory compared with events post-Bali, and both Qin and Xi’s direct comments on the US portend a hardening of their position,” Loh said. He said any breakthrough or meeting would be “politically difficult” in the current climate. “The US will be rightly concerned, and they will have to think about whether it is possible to ‘compete vigorously’ but still have stable relations.” China’s foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at NBA game Despite adopting a critical tone towards the US throughout his nearly two-hour press conference, Qin, who until recently was China’s ambassador in Washington, took a softer approach in an appeal to the US general public, who he described as “just like the Chinese people, are friendly, kind and sincere and want a better life and a better world”. “Every time I think about them, I am convinced that the China-US relationship should be determined by the common interests and shared responsibilities of the two countries and by the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples, rather than by US domestic politics or the hysterical neo-McCarthyism”. Additional reporting by Cyril Ip and Hayley Wong