Senior diplomats from China and the US each spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, with Beijing vowing to promote peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow while Washington pledged enduring aid against Russia’s aggression. In Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s telephone conversation with Kuleba, according to the ministry, Qin told him that “China is concerned about the protracted and escalating crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control”. “It is hoped that Ukraine and Russia would keep the door open for dialogue and negotiation, and not close the door to a political settlement – no matter how difficult and challenging it may be,” Qin was quoted in the readout as saying. “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting ceasefire, easing the crisis, and restoring peace,” he said. During Kuleba’s phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “they discussed the latest situation on the battlefield and the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal attacks”, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. According to the Chinese statement, Kuleba briefed Qin on the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for peace talks, and thanked China for its humanitarian assistance. He expressed the hope of maintaining communication with China, and acknowledged Beijing’s 12-point position paper on the Ukrainian crisis reflected its sincerity. The proposal included a call for a ceasefire leaving Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, however, leaving most diplomats to dismiss it. UN accuses Russia of extensive war crimes in Ukraine: report China, Kuleba said, “is not only an important partner for Ukraine but also an indispensable key power in international affairs”, and congratulated China on its recent success in facilitating the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the readout. The diplomatic achievement in the Middle East, a region where Washington has long held sway, has reinvigorated discussion about whether Beijing could play a more active role in mediating an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Kuleba tweeted that “we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity”, adding that he stressed to Qin the importance ofinstituting Zelensky’s “peace formula” for ending the aggression. Zelensky announced the 10-point peace plan in November, demanding the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and an international tribunal to prosecute Moscow for its aggression. During my call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of @ZelenskyyUa ’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2023 According to the Chinese readout, Kuleba told Qin that Ukraine took a long-term view of bilateral relations with China and would continue to adhere to the “One China” principle. Kyiv would also respect China’s territorial integrity and looked forward to enhancing mutual trust and deepening cooperation in various fields. Qin said that the China-Ukraine relationship “has maintained a positive momentum”, adding that “China is willing to work with Ukraine to focus on long-term goals and promote the continuous and stable development of bilateral relations”. Concerning his discussion with Blinken, Kuleba said in a Twitter post that “we are working with the US and other partners around the clock to ensure that Ukraine has all of the ammunition we need for defence and counteroffensive operations”. China will keep pushing for Ukraine peace talks, envoy tells Security Council He also raised Ukraine’s peace formula with Blinken and discussed ways to expedite the delivery of artillery ammunition. The two calls to Kuleba followed the report that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to speak soon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They two have not spoken in the 13 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan praised the prospect of that call earlier this week and also confirmed the “willingness” of US President Joe Biden to schedule a phone talk with Xi soon. Even so, the US and China were still trading strong words about Beijing’s ties to Moscow, made firmer during the war. Xi reportedly will visit Moscow next week and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Washington on Thursday, John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, reaffirmed that the US supported a call and had long encouraged Xi to speak with Zelensky since it was “really important” for China to hear Ukraine’s perspective to offset that of Russia’s. Kirby also reiterated the US position that a ceasefire would ratify Russia’s seizing of Ukrainian territory and give it a chance to rebuild its forces for further attacks. “If a peace is going to be enduring, if it’s going to be a just peace, if it’s going to be sustainable, it can’t be one-sided and it has to absolutely include and be informed by Ukrainian perspectives and Ukrainian decision-making,” Kirby said.