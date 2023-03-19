Ties with Russia remain firm despite geopolitical pressures, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s official paper has said, a day before President Xi Jinping visits Moscow . “The more volatile the world is, the more steadily China-Russia relations should move forward,” a commentary published in the People’s Daily said on Sunday. Building a comprehensive strategic partnership was a long-term strategic choice made by both countries, the article said. It was key for China and Russia to maintain their long-standing, high-level contact and deepen strategic cooperation, to “safeguard common interests and maintain geopolitical stability”, it added. The article made no mention of Ukraine – invaded by Russia in February of last year. While China continues to push for peace, it has drawn criticism from the United States and its allies over its refusal to condemn the invasion. Could Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Russia trip help to end war in Ukraine? Xi is due to begin a state visit to Moscow on Monday, his first overseas trip since securing a norm-breaking third term as president on March 10. It also comes soon after Beijing brokered a surprise Iran-Saudi thaw after seven years, a diplomatic coup seen to highlight China’s role as a global leadership alternative to the US. The three-day trip at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “visit of friendship, cooperation and peace”, Beijing’s foreign ministry said. China and Russia pledged a “no limits” partnership on February 4 last year, when Putin visited as a guest of honour at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Just weeks later, Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into eastern Ukraine. In Moscow, Xi will have in-depth talks with Putin on “bilateral relations and major international and regional issues, jointly draw up a new blueprint for the future development of bilateral relations and promote the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Kremlin said several key bilateral documents would be signed during the Chinese president’s visit. Meanwhile, Putin on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city occupied by Russian forces since last May. That followed his unannounced visit to Crimea on Saturday, marking the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine. Putin is also under an arrest warrant issued on Friday by the International Criminal Court, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The 123 ICC member states – which do not include China, Russia or the United States – are obliged to carry out the arrest warrant if Putin travels to their shores. While the Russian president has yet to comment publicly on the ICC warrant, his trips into captured Ukrainian territory were seen by some observers as an act of defiance. Late last month, China released a 12-point position paper on Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire and peace talks. The proposal repeated most of China’s stated position on the issue, including ending sanctions and respecting the sovereignty of all countries. However, it was largely dismissed by Western countries due to the continued absence of condemnation of Russia. Russia to study China peace plan, Kyiv says ‘no signs’ Beijing to arm Moscow The Kremlin said last month that Russia saw “no preconditions at present” for the conflict to shift tack and would continue its military operation. In a rare phone call with Ukraine’s top diplomat on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang voiced Beijing’s concerns about the conflict spinning out of control and called for talks on a political solution with Russia. Analysts have told the Post that China could use its diplomatic, political and economic leverage to play a bigger peacemaker role to help Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire deal, but it must stay neutral, talk to both countries and use its tools correctly.