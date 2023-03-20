Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “equal, rational and pragmatic” dialogue as a way to end the prolonged war in Ukraine , ahead of his arrival in Moscow on Monday for a visit that has drawn scrutiny and suspicion from the West. In an article published by Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Xi also hailed China’s deepening ties with Russia in politics, diplomacy and trade, which he said were “not aligned, not confrontational and not targeting third parties”. “There are no simple solutions to complex problems,” he wrote, according to a Chinese version of the article released by state news agency Xinhua late on Sunday night. “We believe that as long as all parties uphold a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable concept of security, and adhere to equal, rational and pragmatic dialogue and consultation, we will certainly find a reasonable way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and a bright way to achieve lasting peace and universal security in the world.” Xi said his trip to Moscow would be “a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”, and that the two neighbours would continue to work together to improve mutual trust, boost people-to-people exchange and expand bilateral trade, which exceeded US$190 billion last year, up by 116 per cent from 10 years ago. This is Xi’s ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader and his first overseas trip since beginning his groundbreaking third term earlier this month. Russia ties firm as ever, China’s party paper says ahead of Xi’s Moscow trip He is also the first leader from a major power to visit Moscow since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, triggering one of the most serious geopolitical crises since World War II. Beijing’s “no-limits” partnership with Moscow – announced just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine – has come under scrutiny by the West, unhappy with China’s reluctance to join sanctions against Russia. With China and the US locked in a bitter confrontation over everything from ideology to tech supremacy, Western countries are becoming increasingly alert for signs that Beijing may step up its support – politically, financially or even militarily – for Moscow to counter the West. In its first position paper on the Ukraine war, released in February, Beijing advocated for an immediate ceasefire and an end to sanctions but stopped short of saying how exactly Beijing could mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. Without naming the US or the West, Xi said global development was “deeply harmed by hegemony and bullying” in the latest article. “The international community is well aware that there is no superior country in the world, no one-size-fits-all model of national governance, and no international order in which one country has the final say,” he wrote. Could Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Russia trip help to end war in Ukraine? Putin used much stronger wording in an article published hours before Xi’s by official Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, hitting out at “the collective West” for seeking to contain both China and Russia. “The ‘collective West’ is struggling more … desperate to cling to old dogmas and to its ever-losing dominance, even to the extent of ‘gambling’ on the fate of some countries and peoples,” he wrote. “The US strategy of double containment of Russia and China, in an attempt to contain any country that does not submit to US dictates, is becoming more … rampant. The architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled.” China has tools to play peacemaker in Ukraine war, analysts say Putin welcomed Beijing’s “constructive role” in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, while blaming the West for stirring up conflicts in Ukraine and potentially in the Asia-Pacific region. “It is obvious that there are forces persistently working to split the common Eurasian space into a network of ‘exclusive clubs’ and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries’ development and harm their interests. This won’t work.” Putin referred to Xi as “my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest friendship”, and said the talks would “give a new powerful impetus to our bilateral cooperation in its entirety”. China hints at ‘safe and credible’ currency cooperation with Russia Putin said trade cooperation would be high on the agenda when he hosts Xi at the Kremlin. A 2019 goal to double their economic exchanges to US$200 billion by 2024 would be reached this year, he added. “It is noteworthy that the share of settlements in national currencies in our mutual trade is growing, further strengthening the sovereignty of our relations,” he said. On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, who is accused of war crimes linked to the forced deportation of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Putin appeared undeterred, visiting the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol late on Saturday night, one day after he visited Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014.