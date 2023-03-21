Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through the United States in the coming weeks during a trip to visit the island’s Central American allies Guatemala and Belize. The presidential office on Tuesday confirmed Tsai’s plans, which include a two-night stop in New York from March 29, and another two-night stop in Los Angeles on the way back to Taiwan from April 4. Office spokeswoman Lin Yu-chan said at a press briefing in Taipei that Tsai was making the trip “in response to sincere invitations from our allies … and to continue to deepen cooperation” and that it was a “journey of common prosperity with democratic partners” Guatemala and Belize. They are two of just 14 countries that still have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei. Lin did not provide details of Tsai’s stopovers in the US, which does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan . Asked if Tsai would meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, the island’s foreign vice-minister Alexander Yui said the transit plans were still being arranged. “We will make public her US schedule after all arrangements are finalised,” he said. In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denounced the trip, saying Tsai’s intention was to propagate Taiwan independence. “We have lodged solemn representations with the US,” Wang told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Beijing opposed any form of official engagement between Washington and Taipei. “China will resolutely safeguard our territorial sovereignty and integrity,” he said. While in the US, Tsai is expected to address an event in New York hosted by the Hudson Institute next Thursday and will receive a “global leadership award” from the think tank, the Financial Times reported on March 9, citing people familiar with the situation. The report also said Tsai would meet McCarthy in his home state of California and give a speech at the Reagan library in Simi Valley. McCarthy confirmed on March 7 that he would meet the Taiwanese leader in the US instead of Taipei. He had previously indicated that he would visit Taiwan this year to offer his support for the self-ruled island, prompting Beijing to warn of grave consequences if the trip went ahead. Beijing sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. After McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, Beijing responded with live-fire drills around Taiwan. It saw the trip by a senior US official as a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of the one-China policy. Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has said that if McCarthy were to visit Taiwan, Beijing might send warships near the island – a move that could trigger an unintended conflict. In Washington, the US State Department has said transits by high-level Taiwanese officials “are consistent with long-standing US policy and with our unofficial and strong relations with Taiwan”, and that Tsai had transited through the US six times since she was elected president in 2016. A senior US administration official was quoted by Reuters as saying on Monday that every president of Taiwan had transited through the United States, and that Tsai had met members of Congress during all of her previous transit stays. Citing sources, the report also said that McCarthy intended to meet Tsai during the California leg of her visit. “We see no reason for Beijing to turn this transit, again, which is consistent with long-standing US policy, into anything but what it is. It should not be used as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait,” the senior US official was quoted as saying. Washington had communicated to Beijing that Tsai’s stopovers were in keeping with past precedent, according to the official. “There is nothing new from our point of view,” the official said.