Chinese President Xi Jinping’s just-concluded state visit to Moscow loomed large over a European Union leaders’ summit on Thursday, as the bloc fretted over the emergence of a new “world order” with China in the driver’s seat. China was not named on the official agenda but would feature in talks about trade, competitiveness and Ukraine, according to national leaders arriving in Brussels for the two-day European Council meeting, as well as officials and diplomats involved in its planning. Draft conclusions to be approved during the summit were not expected to mention China by name, but would hit on some of the bloc’s major grievances against Beijing, including fears it might choose to arm Russia against Ukraine. According to a late draft seen by the Post, the council would urge “all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression”, and focus on “reducing strategic dependencies” – a catch-all term for the EU’s reliance on China for critical raw material supplies. ‘China won’t just swallow this’: Beijing envoy warns Dutch over chip curbs “The war is calling into question the world order. And we’ve got to be very careful because this is what’s at stake,” a senior EU official involved in the drafting said on condition of anonymity. “We’ve seen that with the meeting between Xi and Putin,” the official said, referring to remarks made by the Chinese leader as he took his leave of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Standing in the Kremlin doorway on Wednesday, Xi told Putin: “Right now there are changes – the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years – and we are the ones driving these changes together.” “I agree,” responded the Russian leader. Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Karins said Xi’s visit to Russia was “an eye opener for Europe”, which placed a question mark over Beijing’s role as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine. “Many people were hoping China could somehow take the role of a broker. China is not doing this at all, China is certainly moving right now overtly on the side of Russia. And this is a very big challenge for us all,” Karins said upon arriving at the summit. “In this relationship, the driving seat is China’s not Russia’s. So the question is where the Chinese would like to drive the relationship.” Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel took a softer tone, saying he would not engage in “China-bashing just for China-bashing”, and “it would be great” if the US and Chinese leaders came together to discuss a joint peace initiative for Ukraine. “That would also be accepted by the others,” he said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, meanwhile, called on Xi to follow up his trip to Moscow with a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We have looked very carefully at what’s coming out of Xi’s meeting with Putin, we very much hope a phone call will take place as soon as possible between Xi and Zelensky,” Rutte said. This came as European leaders scanned the outcomes of the Moscow meeting for clues on whether China was ratcheting up support for “no-limits partner” Russia, in particular for signs of any military assistance. On rumours that China was considering offering military support to Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: “Sending weapons to the party or the country that is defending itself is respecting the UN Charter, whereas helping the aggressor is the other way around. There’s clearly one aggressor and one victim here.” Beijing has strongly denied having any intention of arming Russia, pointing instead to the West’s delivery of weapons to Ukraine as evidence that Nato and the United States only wished to prolong the conflict, which marked its first anniversary on February 24. ‘Consequences’ if China sends arms to Russia: Germany’s Scholz European leaders are also expected to resume discussions on how best to conduct trade with China, amid rumours that Council President Charles Michel was looking for ways to resurrect a long-stalled investment pact with China. Reinhard Buetikofer, the head of the European Parliament’s delegation to China, took to Twitter to slam rumours that Beijing had made an offer to lift sanctions it had imposed on 10 Europeans and four entities two years ago, “if EU would guarantee ratifying the presently shelved investment agreement”. There are rumours swirling around Brussels and other EU capitals that China has made an "offer" to the EU: China would lift the sanctions which it imposed on 10 Europeans and 4 entities 2 years ago, if EU would guarantee ratifying the presently shelved investment agreement (CAI). — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) March 22, 2023 Michel was trying to push the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) back onto the agenda, Buetikofer suggested. The deal was frozen in 2021 after a bilateral sanctioning blitz over Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. People close to Michel said he was not trying to “push anything”. The CAI was discussed during his trip to Beijing in November, they said, but no such offer was made by China. They also pointed out that Michel had nothing to do with the deal’s ratification, with the European Parliament refusing to consider this while sanctions remained in place. Separately, diplomats confirmed that Michel was keen to see the agreement succeed, they insisted there had been no effort to strong-arm member states into reviving it. “Michel is rather much in favour of that, but we don’t experience a particular push or pressure to move ahead. He is also very well aware of the obstacles,” a western European diplomat said. “He thinks it would be a good thing to advance on that issue. But there is no massive manoeuvre going on – pushing and cajoling the member states into action – not at all.” Chinese envoy urges EU to lift sanctions together to free investment deal However, the lawmakers felt the pact had a gloomy future, even if some were sympathetic to the economic rationale. “Why is parliament reluctant to ratify? Of course, one thing is sanctions. The second thing really is what we see on the ground in China, the treatment of Uygurs, Hong Kong, [an] aggressive stand against Taiwan,” said former Lithuanian prime minister Andrius Kubilius, who is now a European Parliament member. “I doubt in such an environment there will suddenly be enthusiasm for ratifying CAI.” Radek Sikorski, a former Polish foreign and defence minister who is also now a European lawmaker, told the Post that he would “take a second look” at the CAI if the sanctions were lifted. “The CAI basically equalises terms for Europe to recent agreements with the United States. So I don’t see why that shouldn’t be done. It was very unfortunate that China sanctioned members of the European Parliament, we will not negotiate under duress.” The Chinese mission to the EU did not respond to a request for clarification on the supposed offer.