The strengthening of China-Russia ties has accelerated a geopolitical realignment in the Indo-Pacific region, with Japan in diplomatic overdrive – largely focused on Beijing – as it prepares to host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May. In the week following a breakthrough summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Tokyo on March 16, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Kyiv – after holding talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and unveiling Japan’s new Indo-Pacific strategy in New Delhi. Pundits said the China factor, which had loomed large in the strategic regrouping of regional powers in recent months, was the most important driving force behind Kishida’s diplomatic activism. The Japanese leader had been focused on mobilising Japan’s allies, including the United States, to prevent a military conflict with the Chinese near Taiwan and in the East China Sea, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international affairs at Beijing’s Renmin University. Initially viewed as a China dove by Beijing, Kishida had taken “a series of major, specific and sometimes aggressive, steps in a bid to fend off the perceived threats from China”, including his surprise visit to Ukraine, Shi said. Kishida’s unannounced trip to Kyiv on Tuesday, which made him the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion, came just hours after President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a three-day state visit. Japan PM Kishida’s ‘necessary’ visit to Kyiv receives strong domestic support “Apart from offering Japan’s support, it was a reminder to Ukraine and its Western backers of an assertion that Kishida has been advocating since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine,” Shi said. “That is, what is happening now in Ukraine is likely to happen tomorrow in the western Pacific and the East China Sea.” Beijing’s official response to Kishida’s visit saw foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin call on Japan to “do more to help de-escalate the situation, instead of the opposite”. China’s state-affiliated Global Times was more blunt in a commentary published on Thursday, lashing out at the Japanese leader for his “dangerous narrative of ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’”. Beijing appeared unhappy that Kishida raised concerns about mainland China’s approach to Taiwan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the issue included in a joint statement issued after their meeting in Kyiv. Liu Jiangyong, a professor of international affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said Kishida was clearly using Japan’s G7 presidency to rally support for his foreign policy theme of forging a coalition against China. “Aside from Russia’s war in Ukraine, China looks set to dominate this year’s G7 summit,” he said. “It is obvious that Kishida wants to turn the gathering into a political and security summit, by inviting Zelensky to participate in the meeting via video link. Japan, India share concerns about China but can’t agree on Ukraine: analysts “In a sense, Japan’s active support for Europe on the Ukraine issue could be viewed as a quid pro quo for Western support for Tokyo’s hardline stance on China.” In addition to the leaders of the other G7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the US – Japan has also invited Modi, Yoon and the leaders of Vietnam, Indonesia and Brazil to the Hiroshima summit to represent the developing economies that make up the “Global South”. In his meeting with Modi on Monday, Kishida called on New Delhi and the Global South to “show solidarity” on important issues, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He later unveiled a plan to promote Japan’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, pledging US$75 billion in investment by 2030 to help countries across the region in everything from industrial development to disaster prevention. Kishida was foreign minister when late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe first put forward his Indo-Pacific strategy in 2016. Seoul moves Japan to trade ‘white list’ as Yoon consolidates upswing in ties Kishida said there were four pillars to Japan’s new Indo-Pacific plan: maintaining peace, dealing with new global issues in cooperation with Indo-Pacific countries, achieving global connectivity through various platforms, and ensuring the safety of open seas and skies. With an eye on China’s growing military presence in the region, Kishida emphasised increasing connectivity among countries and promoting freedom of navigation as he delivered a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi. “The kind of connectivity where you only rely on one country breeds political vulnerability,” he said without naming China. “We aim to increase the number of options each country has so that they can overcome these vulnerabilities and achieve further economic growth through connectivity.” Liu said Japan’s warming ties with India were unsettling for China, which has long-standing territorial disputes with both countries. But he said Japan’s recent manoeuvring aimed at Beijing was not surprising after Tokyo unveiled a new defence strategy in December that set a confrontational tone for its China policy. “While India may take a different view on Russia’s war in Ukraine, it shares similar interests with Japan to join hands to counter China,” Liu said. “I believe Kishida’s visit to India was primarily about China and their efforts to expand the anti-China coalition led by the US are undoubtedly detrimental to China’s interests.” South Korea moves to ‘normalise’ military pact with Japan Benoit Hardy-Chartrand, an international affairs expert at Temple University Japan in Tokyo, said Kishida’s proactive diplomacy in recent months was reminiscent of that during Abe’s long time in office. “While the China factor is undoubtedly the most important driving factor behind Kishida’s foreign policy, it would be reductive to present his approach as entirely consumed by China,” he said. From Japan’s perspective, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a further illustration of deepening global instability and a growing threat against the liberal international order it had supported since 1945, Hardy-Chartrand said. “The Russian aggression, in conjunction with Japan’s long-standing concerns about China’s defence posture and foreign policy, has given new impetus to the Kishida administration to embark on several foreign trips designed to reinforce diplomatic and security ties with its partners and to convince them to take a stand against the Russian invasion,” he said. Shi said Kishida’s recent moves, including his plan to defend the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region, underlined Japan’s ambition to take the lead among its Western allies in the deepening feud with China. “Regional power restructuring has been under way for years now, with the world increasingly splitting into two opposite camps in response to US-China tensions,” he said. “Although a superpower conflict is still not likely, we are accelerating towards it anyway.”