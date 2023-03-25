China’s top diplomat has called for stronger economic ties and supply chains with New Zealand . Politburo member Wang Yi delivered the message in a meeting with New Zealand on Friday. “The two sides should make good use of the upgraded version of the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to promote the upgrading of economic and trade cooperation,” the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying. The two nations should “jointly create a new growth engine, jointly maintain a stable and smooth production and supply chain, and maintain a fair and open trade and investment environment”. Despite Asia-Pacific tensions, especially between Beijing and Canberra, China and New Zealand ratified an upgrade of their trade deal last year, an agreement that is believed to be the strongest of all free-trade deals China has signed. Wang said China regarded New Zealand as an important cooperative partner and had full confidence in the certainty and stability of relations between the two countries. China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, accounting for around 30 per cent of the Pacific country’s total exports of goods and services. Trade volume between China and New Zealand reached US$24.7 billion in 2021, four times that in 2008, when they first signed a free trade deal. Dairy products accounted for more than a third of New Zealand’s exports to China in 2021, amounting to US$4.57 billion. Trade was on the agenda in a separate meeting between Mahuta and Qin Gang, Qin’s first with an opposite number in Beijing from a Western country since becoming foreign minister late last year. In their meeting, Qin said China was willing to continue high-level exchanges and improve political mutual trust with New Zealand. The New Zealand government said Mahuta noted the resilience of bilateral trade, and that she looked forward to the resumption of high-level discussions with China. She also noted “New Zealand’s deep concerns regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong”. But, unlike other Western countries, New Zealand has not imposed any sanctions over Xinjiang and has remained one of the most moderate Western voices towards China. Australia, New Zealand stress warming China ties, trade importance In April 2021, Mahuta said the country was “uncomfortable” with the expanding scope of the Five Eyes – an intelligence alliance formed during World War II. And while New Zealand has barred its national telecoms company Spark from using technology from Chinese giant Huawei in 5G networks on national security concerns, it has not followed Britain, the United States and Australia in a complete ban on Huawei equipment. However, TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the New Zealand parliament’s network by the end of March, among one of the earliest countries to impose a mass ban following the US and Britain. In her trip, Mahuta also condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said New Zealand would be concerned by provision of lethal aid to support Russia. Wang said the most urgent task in terms of Ukraine was to have a ceasefire and peace talks. “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement,” Wang said. Australia, New Zealand stress warming China ties, trade importance Stephen Noakes, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, said the relationship between China and New Zealand was positive, and based on strong economic ties. “This positive outlook comes from a mutual respect, in which representatives of the countries agree on much but respectfully differ on a few issues, and an unwillingness by both governments to let divergences of opinion spoil an otherwise good relationship,” he said.