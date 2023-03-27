Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has kicked off a six-day official visit to China, the first since the pandemic started, and is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Lee will also meet China’s new Premier Li Qiang and other high-level Communist Party officials, including Zhao Leji, the new head of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislative body. According to a statement by the prime minister’s office on Sunday, the Singaporean leader will travel to the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan as well as Beijing. In Hainan, he will attend and deliver a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference. World needs ‘give and take’ approach to accept China’s rise: Singapore PM Even though this is Lee’s first visit to the mainland since Covid-19 broke out, he met Xi in November last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in Bangkok. This trip – ending on April 1 – follows a visit by Singapore’s foreign minister to Beijing last month. During that visit, Vivian Balakrishnan met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and took stock of the “substantive and forward-looking partnership” between the two countries. During the meeting between the two foreign ministers, they affirmed long-standing relations between their countries and pledged to ramp up cooperation in emerging sectors, such as digital and green economies. Lee’s visit comes as countries around the world are increasingly torn between the United States and China, and are reluctant to choose sides in the deepening superpower rivalry. Last week, ahead of his trip to China, Lee said China’s rise was a “very major change to the global system”, and that countries had to accept that China now played a bigger role on the global stage. Lee was asked how China’s rise could be accommodated in the global system in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster Central China Television (CCTV) broadcast on Friday night. He said it required “a lot of statesmanship, a lot of give-and-take, a lot of cooperation with other countries and adjustment on both sides”. Amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over the recent shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon, the Singapore leader said the two powers had to “take things step by step”, stabilise ties, and gradually build trust. “I hope that their contacts will be able to build. And that the situation can be stable, and no mishaps will take place. And then gradually you can improve things,” Lee said. “But it will take time. It is not easy and there are political pressures on both sides.” During the wide-ranging CCTV interview he described Singapore-China relations as “very good”. “They are broad and encompass many fields, and we have been working together for many years … We have our different perspectives on issues, but we work with one another and we have been able to get very substantive projects going,” he said. China sets stage for a rush of post-Covid international events Lee added that he looked forward to Beijing “continuing to develop good, mutually beneficial relations with the rest of the world, but especially with Asia”. Leaders from around the world are set to visit China in the coming week for the Boao Forum for Asia conference in Hainan, which begins on Tuesday. Among others, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make an official visit to China from March 29, where he will meet Xi and Premier Li Qiang, according to local reports.