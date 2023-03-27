A visit last week by the head of the US State Department’s new “ China House ” unit suggests Beijing is taking a more cautious approach to dealing with Washington, but observers say a diplomatic breakthrough is unlikely. Rick Waters – who is also the deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Taiwan and Mongolia – was in Hong Kong between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Waters then flew to Shanghai and Beijing, where he met counterparts from the Chinese foreign ministry. The meetings have not been made public. Another source with knowledge of the trip said they were “not aware” of Waters meeting any Hong Kong government officials during his stay in the city. The trip came amid heightened tensions between the two powers over Taiwan as well as China’s warm ties with Russia following President Xi Jinping ’s Moscow visit last week. Waters was the first senior US diplomat to visit mainland China since December. That trip saw Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Laura Rosenberger, National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan, travel to Langfang, a city near Beijing, ahead of a planned visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It was also the first such visit to Hong Kong since 2019, when anti-government protests engulfed the city, prompting Beijing to impose a national security law it said was necessary to deal with separatism and foreign interference. During the meeting between Waters and Chinese officials, the two sides discussed a range of issues including a possible phone call between Xi and US President Joe Biden as well as rescheduling Blinken’s trip, according to the first source. The trip was called off in February when the US shot down a suspected Chinese spying device. The war in Ukraine and an upcoming US visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen were also discussed, the source said. During his three-day Hong Kong stay, Waters met members of the US business community at the American Chamber of the Commerce. The chamber confirmed that senior members and Waters held a “round-table discussion” on Tuesday last week. He also had a separate meeting with representatives of US media in the city and discussed press freedom and the national security law, said the first source, who was not authorised to speak to the media. The sweeping legislation took effect in June 2020, prompting sanctions from the US and other Western powers, and raising concerns that it would undermine the city’s status as a financial hub, with the autonomy promised when Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 being eroded. As China lashes out at US democracy summit, analysts warn of more division Lu Xiang, a US-China relations expert with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Waters’ trip could help the US diplomatic community deal with Hong Kong issues and the overall relationship with China. “I think it is also beneficial for US State Department officials to understand the situation in Hong Kong at this time – to see how Hong Kong is gaining momentum after the 2019 crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lu said. It was also likely to be part of “working level” communication between the two countries, according to Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at City University of Hong Kong. “China also hopes that everything can get back to normal and that Hong Kong can resume its role as an international business centre,” Wang said. “As long as they do not come to cause trouble or create the possibility of violating the national security law, I think there’s no reason for China to block these visits.” But the Chinese analysts did not see Waters’ trip as a potential “icebreaker” for bilateral ties at a time when tensions are high. Taiwanese leader Tsai is expected to stop over in the US this week on the way to visit the island’s Central American allies Guatemala and Belize, as well as on the way back. The trip has already drawn a protest from Beijing, which sees it as part of efforts to propagate Taiwan independence. Beijing regards the self-ruled island as part of its territory, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier this month warned that it would “shake the very foundation of China-US relations” if the Taiwan issue was not handled well. Meanwhile, Beijing has not responded to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s request to speak with his Chinese counterpart, and there is no sign a long-awaited phone call between Xi and Biden will happen any time soon. According to Wang, Waters’ trip suggests Washington wants to step up communication with Beijing, but he said China saw “no point in dialogue” at present since previous attempts had not worked.