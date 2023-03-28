South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s bold decision to visit Japan and seek detente has altered the delicate power balance in East Asia , effectively deepening China’s isolation in its neighbourhood. To be sure, Yoon’s move is controversial, as he faces backlash at home over his major concessions on the forced labour dispute – a legacy issue from Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean peninsula. South Korea’s main opposition party has branded Yoon as a “traitor”. While how long the reconciliation lasts remains to be seen, it is imperative for China to do some soul-searching and mend ties with both neighbours. History has long plagued relations between the three East Asian nations but if South Korea can reconcile with its wartime foe, one must wonder why China cannot try to move past the problems of history, as it confronts burning contemporary challenges at its doorstep. While the reset in ties between South Korea and Japan was largely prompted by shared concerns about China’s rise and pressure from Washington, many Chinese observers were also struck by Yoon’s ability to make difficult decisions. Japan’s use of forced Korean labour has long been one of the thorniest issues dividing the two US allies. But Yoon, a conservative who took office last year, resolved the dispute earlier this month by dropping a demand for compensation from Japanese companies. Yoon also faced a barrage of criticism over failing to secure an additional apology during his Tokyo trip. He defended his decision last week, citing numerous apologies offered by the Japanese government over the years. “Japan has expressed its remorse and apologies over the history issue tens of times,” he said, according to the Korea Times. “Neglecting grave international circumstances and exploiting the hostile nationalism and anti-Japan sentiment for domestic politics” were tantamount to dereliction of duty for him, he added. Beijing has been taken aback by Yoon’s apparent about-face on the historical issue, compared with the tougher stand of his predecessors, with the Communist Party-backed Global Times berating his “fawning” towards Japan and accusing Seoul of acting as Washington’s pawn. History is also a politically sensitive topic in China, which has its own problems with the past. The ruling Communist Party is notorious for its constant efforts to rewrite its own past to cover up mistakes and justify one-party rule, especially regarding the tragedies of the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution and the bloody Tiananmen crackdown. Academic tells students to talk to parents about Mao era to understand ‘facts’ The authorities have also been reluctant to discuss publicly the generous contributions made by Japan and the United States to China’s development over the past four decades, leave alone give them long-overdue credit. In fact, history is so vital to the ruling party and its official discourse that the top leadership in Beijing has held regular sessions to study history in recent years, with President Xi Jinping warning against “ historical nihilism ” and harmful discussion of history. But calls for scrutiny of China’s treatment of history have been mounting, especially after Beijing’s pivot to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Many people are quick to point out that while Beijing has regularly questioned the sincerity of Japanese leaders’ apologies and used Japan’s wartime past to berate Tokyo over its pro-Western stance, the same standard has hardly been applied to Moscow. Russia played a central role in China’s “century of humiliation” and, according to Feng Yujun, a Russia expert at Shanghai’s Fudan University, seized a total of 3.25 million sq km of Chinese territory between 1860 and 1945 through land grabs and unequal treaties. He described Moscow as the biggest threat to China’s national security in modern times. Despite border skirmishes in the 1960s and 1970s, Beijing sought detente with Moscow in the late 1980s to counter the US-led West. The efforts culminated in a 1999 border treaty signed by then Chinese president Jiang Zemin and his Russian counterpart, Boris Yeltsin. Over the years, Beijing has played down rampant criticism at home that China had ceded over a million square kilometres to Russia. Boundary issues had been “completely resolved”, then Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed last April, while lashing out at China critics over “rehashing the so-called China-Russia territorial issue”. “Such rumours have no audience in neither country and will never get anywhere,” Zhao said. China’s Ukraine plan ‘an effort to show it backs peace, not Russia’ The rapprochement between Beijing and Moscow over their historical grievances, which has paved the way for the ever-closer ties today, may have also raised hopes for political settlement of China’s legacy problems with other neighbours. At least its Russia tilt shows that, when it suits its geostrategic interests, Beijing is capable of showing flexibility and setting aside past grudges to seek reconciliation. But Russia is by no means an exceptional case in this regard. Beijing struck a grand detente in the 1970s with Japan and the US when it sought to counter military threats from the former Soviet Union. And it tried again with India after the Doklam border stand-off in 2017, but that entente proved short-lived, as a deadly border clash broke out between the two militaries in June 2020.