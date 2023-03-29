Beijing has warned that it will “resolutely hit back” if a planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy goes ahead during her transit through the United States. Chinese officials also pressured Tsai over what they said was a plan to use her US transit to seek independence for the self-governing island. The meeting with McCarthy was to take place during Tsai’s expected stopover in Los Angeles. Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the mainland State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, issued the warning on Wednesday, hours before Tsai left for a 10-day tour to visit the island’s Central American allies of Guatemala and Belize. Taiwan leader Tsai and US Speaker McCarthy said to meet soon in California Tsai was expected to stay two nights in New York before continuing to Guatemala and then Belize. On her way back to Taiwan, she is expected to stay in Los Angeles for two nights from April 4, according to the island’s Presidential Office. While in New York, Tsai is expected to address an event hosted by the Hudson Institute on Thursday and will receive a “global leadership award” from the think tank, the Financial Times reported earlier, citing people familiar with the situation. The report also said Tsai would meet McCarthy in his home state of California and give a speech at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley. McCarthy confirmed on March 7 that he would meet Tsai in the US instead of in Taipei. He had previously indicated that he would visit Taiwan this year to offer his support for the island, prompting Beijing to warn of “grave consequences” if the trip went ahead. On Wednesday, Zhu said the island’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities had been known to use various kinds of excuses and opportunities to seek independence. “The so-called US transit by the leader of the Taiwanese authorities is essentially a provocation by relying on the United States to seek independence,” she said, adding that Tsai was attempting to use the trip to create the impression of “one China, one Taiwan,” or “two Chinas” – a move violating Beijing’s “one-China” principle. Zhu said Tsai should “behave herself” during her transit by staying put at the airport or hotel instead of using pretexts to reach out to American officials and members of Congress. “It would be once again a serious breach of the one-China principle and a violation of Chinese sovereignty if she meets US House Speaker McCarthy ,” Zhu said, adding Beijing would “definitely oppose [the meeting] and take measures to resolutely hit back.” She also urged US officials to strictly observe the one-China policy by refraining from any official contact with Tsai. Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to reunify it, staged a series of unprecedented live-fire drills around the island following a visit to Taipei last year by former US house speaker Nancy Pelosi – a trip the mainland labelled as a violation of its sovereignty. Czech president-elect risks Beijing’s anger with Taiwan phone call Tsai’s visit came days after Beijing succeeded in courting Honduras , which officially switched diplomatic recognition to the mainland from Taipei on Sunday – a move seen as a warning against Tsai’s plan to meet McCarthy. Speaking before her departure for New York, Tsai said the island would not bow to authoritarianism and would continue efforts to increase its international presence. “The determination of Taiwan to reach out to the world will only be stronger … and no external pressure can stop our determination to reach out to the world,” she said. Tsai said with support from democratic and like-minded countries, Taiwan would be able to stand firmly on its own feet. She also said while her trip was aimed at deepening cooperation with Taiwan’s allies, it was also meant to tell like-minded countries that Taiwan was willing to make international contributions, especially in the post-Covid-19 era. In Washington, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Tsai’s transit was not unusual, adding that this would be her seventh US transit. He also said there was no plan for the White House to send officials to meet Tsai while she is in the US. Rupert J Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council, said Tsai’s transit would help raise the profile of Taiwan while allowing for direct engagement with friends, supporters, and US government officials. Taiwan elections: DPP’s Tsai resigns as party chief after KMT wins big “Tsai’s visit reinforces the relationship with the US and fortifies her domestic position that our bilateral relationship is essential to Taiwan’s health and well-being,” he said. Wang Kung-yi, head of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, a Taipei think tank, said Beijing was angry because it was opposed to any official contact between the US and Taiwan. “Tsai is reported to not only make public speeches in the US, but also to meet McCarthy. The meeting is considered a breakthrough for Taiwan in its transit diplomacy if it does occur,” he said. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, which supplies arms to the island, however, opposes any attempt to take the island by force.