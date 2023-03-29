Tsai Ing-wen’s 10-day visit to Central America includes two US stopovers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing will ‘resolutely hit back’ if Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

  • The Taiwanese leader’s 10-day visit to Central America will also include two US stopovers
  • China calls US transits a ‘provocation’, says Tsai should ‘behave herself’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 4:12pm, 29 Mar, 2023

