China’s ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong has reiterated the importance of a comprehensive trade agreement between Beijing and Brussels. Photo: CGTN
China envoy renews call to revive stalled CAI trade pact with EU
- Fu Cong says ‘no fundamental conflict of interest’ between Beijing and Brussels and says China would be open to proposals
- Despite tit-for-tat sanctions and the Russian war in Ukraine, Beijing has maintained a conciliatory tone with Europe
