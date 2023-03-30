Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a hotel in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Taiwan not expecting Beijing to react on same scale as last year’s Nancy Pelosi visit if President Tsai Ing-wen meets US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
- Mainland China has threatened to ‘resolutely hit back’ if a planned meeting between Tsai and McCarthy goes ahead in California
- But the island’s security chief Tsai Ming-yen says he does not expect a response comparable to last year’s war games after the previous speaker visited Taipei
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a hotel in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP