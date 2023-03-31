China brokered the recent deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations. Photo: AFP
What Saudi Arabia’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation decision means for China’s influence in Middle East
- The kingdom is joining as a dialogue partner weeks after Beijing helped broker a deal to normalise relations with Iran
- Diplomatic observers say the significance of the move should not be overstated, but there i scope for more cooperation in future
China brokered the recent deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations. Photo: AFP