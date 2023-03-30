European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a hotly anticipated speech about EU-China relations in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AFP
EU chief calls for muscular policy to counter China’s ‘alternative world order’
- Combative speech from Ursula von der Leyen sets tone ahead of expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week
- The EU is not seeking to decouple from China but ‘de-risk’ ties in both economic and political ways, European Commission president insists
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a hotly anticipated speech about EU-China relations in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AFP