Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, anticipated that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would have an opportunity to engage with various members of the US Congress during her visit. Photo: AP
Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, anticipated that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would have an opportunity to engage with various members of the US Congress during her visit. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US and China in ‘frequent, clear and candid’ dialogues on Taiwan leader’s visit, American envoy says

  • ‘Smooth and successful’ transit predicted by senior State Department official who reiterates Washington’s depiction of such stopovers as routine
  • No changes to US approaches to China, the cross-strait situation or ‘our very important and robust but unofficial partnership with Taiwan’

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 3:16am, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, anticipated that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would have an opportunity to engage with various members of the US Congress during her visit. Photo: AP
Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, anticipated that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would have an opportunity to engage with various members of the US Congress during her visit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE