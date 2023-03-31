Members of a discussion panel at the Boao Forum have expressed concerns at the increasing US military deployments in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
US military presence risks conflict in South China Sea, Boao Forum hears
- ‘Smell of gunpowder getting stronger’ as deployments by American forces in the region set historical record
- Former Phiilippine president Gloria Arroyo warns war could erupt if ‘zero-sum game mentality’ keeps up
