Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia via AP
China-Asean relations
Work together to resist cold war-style bloc conflict, China urges Singapore and Malaysia

  • Xi Jinping focuses on need for regional development and strategic autonomy in separate talks with Lee Hsien Loong and Anwar Ibrahim
  • Lee warns of ‘unpredictable and serious consequences’ in comparing Ukraine and Taiwan, Chinese state broadcaster says

Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Mar, 2023

