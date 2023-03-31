Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia via AP
Work together to resist cold war-style bloc conflict, China urges Singapore and Malaysia
- Xi Jinping focuses on need for regional development and strategic autonomy in separate talks with Lee Hsien Loong and Anwar Ibrahim
- Lee warns of ‘unpredictable and serious consequences’ in comparing Ukraine and Taiwan, Chinese state broadcaster says
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia via AP