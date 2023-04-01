Top diplomat Wang Yi meets former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Top diplomat Wang Yi meets former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat raises concern over risk of ‘backsliding’ in ties by Japan

  • Wang Yi urges Tokyo to eradicate interference in relations between the two countries
  • In positive signs, the two militaries set up a hotline and the Japanese foreign minister is expected in Beijing

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Apr, 2023

