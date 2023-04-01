Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Asean relations
China /  Diplomacy

China and Singapore agree to upgrade ties, paving way for hi-tech cooperation

  • Both countries reaffirm their relationship and pledge to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system
  • Accords include joint support for two flagship water and environmental projects

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:00pm, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE