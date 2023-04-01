Beijing and Singapore have agreed to upgrade their ties and extend cooperation to science and technology as well as supply chains, capping Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ’s week-long trip to China. In a joint statement on Saturday, both sides agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to an all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership, a move which they said reflected their “desire to set the strategic direction and chart the development of bilateral relations going forward”. The decision means China and Singapore can strengthen cooperation in areas including trade, investment, the digital economy, food security, finance and aviation, according to the joint statement. The two nations said they would uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system, and work to ensure the stable and smooth operation of global supply chains. Both also reaffirmed the need to further improve relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and enhance the Asean-China Free Trade Area. Work together to resist bloc conflict, China urges Singapore and Malaysia The joint statement marked the end of Lee’s six-day trip in China , his first visit to the country since the Covid-19 pandemic. Lee visited the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan before arriving in Beijing on Friday, when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his meeting with Lee, Xi said ties with the city state were a priority for China’s regional diplomacy and the prime minister’s visit would further elevate the relationship. “China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore and deepen strategic dovetailing, so as to make quality the hallmark of China-Singapore cooperation,” Xi told Lee, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. “We firmly oppose bullying and unequivocally resist decoupling … and will not allow any country to deprive the Asian people of their right to pursue a better and happier life,” he said. US-China ties ‘most worrying’: Singapore leader Lee Hsien Loong tells Boao Forum Lee also met other high-ranking Chinese officials on Friday, including National People’s Congress Standing Committee chairman Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He also met Premier Li Qiang on Saturday. China is renewing ties in the region as tensions with the United States rise over issues such as restrictions on hi-tech exports, which China says undermine global supply chains. In addition to the joint statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at least six agreements would be signed between the city state and its largest trading partner to work together on the food trade, management of international commercial disputes, and biodiversity conservation. One of accords signed between China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Research Foundation of Singapore would see joint support for two flagship water and environmental projects. Another agreement – between Singapore’s embassy in Beijing and the Beijing municipality – would explore ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as the economy, trade and urban governance. The two countries also concluded another round of talks on the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which would see a new telecommunications services chapter added to the pact, among others, Singapore’s foreign ministry said. These improvements would offer Singaporean investors better market access in China, and provide for “more business-friendly, liberal, and transparent rules that level the playing field”, it added.