China has emphasised its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons during a United Nations discussion about Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus . Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, speaking at a Security Council session called to discuss “threats to international peace and security”, described nuclear weapons as a “sword of Damocles hanging over our heads”. How Putin’s Belarus nuke plan tangles China’s Ukraine peace push He said that a recent paper setting out Beijing’s position on the war in Ukraine had stated that “nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, that the threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed, and that nuclear proliferation must be prevented and nuclear crisis avoided”. Russia has been using Belarus as a staging ground for its troops since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago. Right before the UN meeting, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, confirmed Putin’s announcement that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed to his country and said Russia might also deploy strategic nuclear weapons there . Belarus’s ambassador to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, later said the decision was a reaction to “the challenges and risks to national security” his country faces. Tactical nuclear weapons have a comparatively low yield and are designed to take out specific military targets, whereas strategic weapons have much greater destructive power. Geng also referred to an announcement made last January by the UN Security Council’s five permanent members – China, Russia, Britain, France and the United States – promising to avoid nuclear conflict saying “a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought”. He said China’s position on nuclear weapons has been “clear and consistent,” since it first acquired nuclear weapons in 1964. “China has firmly committed to a defensive nuclear strategy and honoured the pledge to no first use of nuclear weapons at any time and under any circumstances. And China has also clearly committed unconditionally not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states or nuclear weapon-free zones,” Geng said. The US deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, told the session Russia is “attempting to manipulate the spectre of nuclear conflict” to help it win the war in Ukraine. US ‘almost certain to sanction’ more Chinese firms after Xi-Putin meeting In response, Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzya, said his country had deployed “operational tactical missile complexes” rather than nuclear weapons in Belarus. He added these would stay under Russia’s control and argued it had not violated its international obligations. Geng said all parties must “stay rational, avoid aggravating tensions, and intensifying frictions, or fanning the flames,” without naming Russia or the Nato countries directly. He also said China’s stance on the “Ukraine issue”- without calling it a war – is “clear and consistent,” and China will continue to play a “constructive role” in working towards a ceasefire. Additional reporting by Associated Press