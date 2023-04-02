Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei shake hands at the Tikal archaeological site in Peten, Guatemala on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Guatemalan Presidency / AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

At Mayan ruins, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala’s Alejandro Giammattei reaffirm ties

  • Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei vowed to maintain strong ties in the face of a diplomatic offensive by China
  • Tsai’s visit, which will also take her to Belize, comes days after neighbouring Honduras broke diplomatic relations with Taipei to link up with Beijing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:19am, 2 Apr, 2023

