Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei shake hands at the Tikal archaeological site in Peten, Guatemala on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Guatemalan Presidency / AFP
At Mayan ruins, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala’s Alejandro Giammattei reaffirm ties
- Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei vowed to maintain strong ties in the face of a diplomatic offensive by China
- Tsai’s visit, which will also take her to Belize, comes days after neighbouring Honduras broke diplomatic relations with Taipei to link up with Beijing
