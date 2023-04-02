Chinese Premier Li Qiang with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim ahead of their meeting in Beijing. Photo: dpa
South China Sea: Beijing pushes for code of conduct talks, pledges deeper Malaysia, Asean ties
- ‘Win-win cooperation only correct choice’ for China and Asean in South China Sea, Premier Li Qiang tells Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim
- Long-awaited code of conduct should focus on ‘crisis management’, not ‘consolidation of rights and claims’, Chinese analyst writes in Global Times
