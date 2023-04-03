French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping will “exchange in-depth views on major international and regional issues” when they meet this week. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping will “exchange in-depth views on major international and regional issues” when they meet this week. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

War in Ukraine to headline Macron-Xi talks on French president’s China trip

  • France says Emmanuel Macron will raise various tough topics including the Indo-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
  • The head of the European Commission will also be in the Chinese capital but there is no hope of reviving an investment agreement

Zhao ZiwenJack Lau
Zhao Ziwen and Jack Lau

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping will “exchange in-depth views on major international and regional issues” when they meet this week. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping will “exchange in-depth views on major international and regional issues” when they meet this week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE