US Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker, will host a bipartisan meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, his office announced on Monday. They will be joined by other members of Congress at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, near Los Angeles, the office said. Tsai will be transiting to Los Angeles on her way back to Taiwan from a three-day visit to Belize that began on Sunday. Tsai landed in New York on Wednesday en route to Guatemala, the only other Central American country apart from Belize that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Honduras severed diplomatic ties and established them with Beijing on March 26. Beijing regards Taiwan, a self-ruled island, as a rogue province to be united with the mainland eventually, by force if necessary. Few countries, including the US, recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Under official US policy , Washington does not recognise Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan but “acknowledges” that it exists. Ahead of Tsai’s trip, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office and foreign ministry condemned the US for allowing the stopovers to be used to promote the island’s status. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reiterated that China strongly opposed “any form of official interaction and contact between the US side and Taiwan authorities”. US officials have maintained that Tsai’s transits in the US are consistent with long-standing US practice. McCarthy’s predecessor as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taipei in August. In response, Beijing ran live-fire military drills circling the island and suspended numerous dialogue and cooperation mechanisms with the US. On Thursday, Tsai accepted a global leadership award from the Hudson Institute at an event in New York. PLA Navy stages live-fire drill as Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen transits in the US The same day, she had meetings with Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader; Laura Rosenberger, the chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, the island’s de facto US embassy; and UN representatives of countries that retain diplomatic relations with Taipei. On Friday, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that Representative Mike Gallagher intends to be among those meeting Tsai in California. Gallagher, the Wisconsin Republican who leads the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, will reportedly head a delegation of lawmakers to California. Their three-day trip will also include meetings with top executives at Disney, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, Axios reported.