China imports more farm produce from Africa, including avocados, cashews, sesame seeds and chilli peppers, as agriculture becomes the new focus of its engagement with the continent. Photo: EPA-EFE
As China develops a taste for African farm produce, why ‘green lanes’ still have a long way to go
- China is importing an ever-increasing array of non-resource products from Africa as part of a trade rebalance aimed at cutting deficits
- ‘Green lanes’ push pledged by President Xi Jinping is showing results, but challenges like non-tariff barriers remain, study says
