A Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea, near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, in the disputed Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
No room for ‘cold war mentality’ in China-Philippine relations: Wang Yi

  • China’s top diplomat urges ‘good friend’ former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to continue constructive role in bilateral ties
  • Wang also urges the two sides not to lose momentum after Xi-Marcos agreement to ‘appropriately manage’ South China Sea differences

Laura Zhou
Updated: 4:25pm, 4 Apr, 2023

