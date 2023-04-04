China’s foreign ministry has confirmed that its new ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, has finally taken up his post more than two years after he was appointed. Photo: Weibo
North Korea opens up to Chinese envoy while Beijing seeks better ‘understanding and trust’ with neighbour
- China’s new ambassador Wang Yajun is the first known diplomat from any country to enter North Korea since the pandemic
- Wang made a statement in Pyongyang on Monday as the US, Japan and South Korea held anti-North Korea military drills in the region
